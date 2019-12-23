Listen Live

LISTEN: John Legend & Kelly Clarkson’s Version of “Baby It’s Cold Outside”

New Rendition Causing MORE Controversy Than Last Year

Last year the song ‘Baby, It’s Cold Outside’ was the center of controversy in light of the #MeToo movement. Some felt the song was all about a man pressuring a woman to do something she didn’t want to do rather than a cheery holiday song, and so it was boycotted by many radio stations.

This Christmas season Kelly Clarkson and John Legend debuted a new version of the song that is now causing its own controversy. The track is off John’s new holiday album, A Legendary Christmas, and with lines like “It’s your body and your choice”, and “I want you to stay, it’s not up to me”, some feel that the original song didn’t need to be changed to begin with.

What do you think of this updated version?

(Video & Image Courtesy of The Kelly Clarkson Show/YouTube)

The song originally went like this…

(Video Courtesy mrdaft/YouTube)

