LISTEN: John Legend & Kelly Clarkson’s Version of “Baby It’s Cold Outside”

Last year the song ‘Baby, It’s Cold Outside’ was the center of controversy in light of the #MeToo movement. Some felt the song was all about a man pressuring a woman to do something she didn’t want to do rather than a cheery holiday song, and so it was boycotted by many radio stations.

This Christmas season Kelly Clarkson and John Legend debuted a new version of the song that is now causing its own controversy. The track is off John’s new holiday album, A Legendary Christmas, and with lines like “It’s your body and your choice”, and “I want you to stay, it’s not up to me”, some feel that the original song didn’t need to be changed to begin with.

really enjoying @kellyclarkson and @johnlegend on the Voice. But, I have to tell you, change the words of a Christmas classic to make it PC ready is nuts. Don’t change that song.. write a new one more to your liking. Seriously.. leave the song alone. #BabyItsColdOutside — Joe Pags Pagliarulo (@JoeTalkShow) November 6, 2019

I just heard the new version of #BabyItsColdOutside by John Legend and Kelly Clarkson and the new lyrics are…embarrassing. I mean there are multiple lines about John calling Kelly a car to come pick her up and the driver’s name is Murray and Murray just pulled up outside. 😬😬 pic.twitter.com/xAxHyMcGqL — Marshall Weinbaum (@MovieMarshall) November 11, 2019

What do you think of this updated version?

(Video & Image Courtesy of The Kelly Clarkson Show/YouTube)

The song originally went like this…

(Video Courtesy mrdaft/YouTube)