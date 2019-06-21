Listen Live

LISTEN: Just Freddie Mercury and a Piano

Originally released in 1986, a previously unheard, stripped down version of the song has been released

By Kool Celebrities, Lisa Morgan

It’s not a NEW song but it’s a moving version of a song which was recorded in the ’80s for the soundtrack to the London West End musical Time.  The version that was released, which was just called “Time”, had layered vocals and lots of instruments. This version is just Freddie, his amazing, powerful voice, and a piano.

The song was written by Dave Clarke of the Dave Clarke 5. He tells BBC, “When we first recorded it, I went to Abbey Road and we ran through with just Freddie and piano. It gave me goosebumps. It was magic.”

He found the original tapes in 2017, isolated Freddie’s voice and had the original keyboardist, Mike Moran, record a new piano track. This is the result.

