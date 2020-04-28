Listen Live

LISTEN: Michael Bublé, Barenaked Ladies & Sofia Reyes – Gotta Be Patient

Hear the song played original songwriters, STAY HOMAS

By Darryl on the Drive

This past Sunday’s broadcast of Strong Together was the most-watched non-sports broadcast in Canada’s history. Music truly brought all of us together to support Food Banks Canada which has now generated over $6 million from that event.

The hope is that the amount will rise to $10 million by week’s end.

One song that has gained a lot of attention was Michael Bublé, Barenaked Ladies & Sofia Reyes performing “Gotta Be Patient.”

“Gotta Be Patient (Confination Song VI)”  was written by a 3-piece from Barcelona called, STAY HOMAS. They have just the kind of fun, forget the troubles musical sound for this time.

