LISTEN: Sam Smith Releases Beautiful New Christmas Song “The Lighthouse Keeper”

Sam Smith released a brand new Christmas song this week called “The Lighthouse Keeper.” It was written and produced by British singer, songwriter, rapper and record producer Labrinth.

“If any year could make me look forward to the sounds of Christmas, it would be 2020 as more than ever before we are yearning to be around our friends and family once again,” Sam Smith said in a statement about the song.

“Christmas symbolises that for me and earlier this year I was inspired to write a Christmas love song. Labrinth and I poured our hearts into this one and it has honestly been pure joy to create and make.”

It’s a beautiful song, very simple and stripped down. I love their voice!

Listen below:



YouTube / SAM SMITH