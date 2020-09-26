LISTEN: Vin Diesel Debuts New Song ‘Feel Like I Do’

‘Fast & Furious’ actor Vin Diesel has released a song produced by DJ and record producer, Kygo. ‘Feel Like I Do’ was debuted Thursday on The Kelly Clarkson Show and it was available on streaming services Friday.

Vin Diesel would have been filming the next ‘Fast & Furious’ at this time but due to coronavirus it’s pushed back to 2021. So he’s making the most of his time by taking up a career in singing. Why not?!

Listen below:



Who knew that deep-voiced dude could make a fun dance track we all need right now.