LISTEN: Vin Diesel Debuts New Song ‘Feel Like I Do’

It's the dance hit we never knew we needed

‘Fast & Furious’ actor Vin Diesel has released a song produced by DJ and record producer, Kygo. ‘Feel Like I Do’ was debuted Thursday on The Kelly Clarkson Show and it was available on streaming services Friday.

Vin Diesel would have been filming the next ‘Fast & Furious’ at this time but due to coronavirus it’s pushed back to 2021. So he’s making the most of his time by taking up a career in singing. Why not?!

Listen below:


YouTube / The Kelly Clarkson Show

Who knew that deep-voiced dude could make a fun dance track we all need right now.

