Listen: Weezer, Kacey Musgraves, Panic! At The Disco release songs for the ‘Frozen 2’ soundtrack

The new soundtrack for Frozen 2 features two versions of a handful of songs, one in their original form and another as recorded by a popular musician. As a result, Kacey Musgraves, Weezer, and Panic! At the Disco have released their own renditions of some of these tracks.

On the soundtrack, Musgraves covers “All Is Found,” Weezer covers “Lost In The Woods,” and Panic! At the Disco covers “Into the Unknown.” Weezer’s track is delivered as a glamorous arena rock-style track, and Musgraves has dropped a sweet acoustic rendition of “All Is Found.”

Listen to Weezer’s “Lost In The Woods,” Kacey Musgraves’ “All Is Found,” and Panic! At The Disco’s “Into the Unknown” below.

Frozen 2 hits the big screen on November 22nd.