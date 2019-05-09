Listen Live

Listen: Zayn & Zhavia Ward Put A Whole New Spin On “A Whole New World”

Aladdin soars in to theatres May 24th

By Kool Celebrities

We are just weeks away from the release of Disney’s live action remake of Aladdin, and to celebrate Disney has released a new version of the song “A Whole New World”.

Zayn Malik, formerly of One Direction, and Zhavia Ward put their spin on the classic tune. The song will be featured during the film’s end credits and on the Walt Disney Records’ Aladdin soundtrack. The original song received an Academy Award, Golden Globe Award and Grammy Award when it was released in 1992.

