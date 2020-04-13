LIVE CONCERTS MAY NOT HAPPEN UNTIL THE FALL OF 2021

According to one health expert, bioethicist Zeke Emanuel of the University of Pennsylvania- who told the New York Times, when asked about concerts, conferences and sporting events…

“I think those things will be the last to return. Realistically we’re talking fall 2021 at the earliest.”

In the US, President Trump is hoping to reopen parts of the States next month, but experts warn that without mass testing-large gathers is just not realistic anytime soon.

The music industry has taken a huge hit with cancelled concerts, leaving millions without work. The music industry itself is just trying to survive now; as concert revenues count for a huge portion of their bottom line.

The situation of mass gatherings is now a wait and see-hope for the best!