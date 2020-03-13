LIVE Nation And AEG Have Suspended All Major Concerts And Music Events

Concerts have been postponed one by one amid fears of the spread of coronavirus, and now a large chunk of the industry is taking unprecedented action to get most if not all of its major productions off the road.

Live Nation, AEG and the biggest talent agencies they work with have suspended tours for the rest of March.

Here’s the Statement:

“At this time, we collectively recommend large scale events through the end of March be postponed,” read a joint statement. “We continue to support that small scale events follow guidance set by their local government officials. We feel fortunate to have the flexibility to reschedule concerts, festivals, and live events as needed, and look forward to connecting fans with all their favorite artists and live entertainment soon.”

Acts like Cher, Michael Buble, Pearl Jam have all cancelled shows so far…

Michael’s run of US tour dates beginning March 17th through April 5th have been postponed, with new dates in the same markets to be announced shortly. Tickets will be honored for the rescheduled shows. pic.twitter.com/VImYY4Co9r — Michael Bublé (@MichaelBuble) March 12, 2020

Shows Scheduled in Toronto in March Include: Elton John’s Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour that has two Toronto dates, March 28th & 29th! NO Word on Cancellation…