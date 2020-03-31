Lizzo Buys Lunch For ER Staff

Lizzo bought lunch for the nurse, doctors and staff at one of Detroit’s busiest hospitals on Monday. Henry Ford Hospital Tweeted out a huge thank you to Lizzo for her generosity.

Lizzo also did a shout out to the staff doing all they can during the pandemic.

She said:

“I just wanted to say thank you so much for all that you are doing during this pandemic,” she said in a video online. ” You guys are putting yourselves on the front-lines and because of that I wanted to treat you guys to meal.”

SURPRISE! @lizzo treated our ER staff at #HenryFordHospital to lunch today and shared a message of thanks to our #HealthcareHeroes on the front lines. #Lizzo, from the bottom of our hearts, thank you so much for making our day brighter with your generosity. 💙 pic.twitter.com/sM5H8DIImg — Henry Ford News (@HenryFordNews) March 31, 2020

Detroit is one of the hardest hit cities in the pandemic. According to the state’s records for Monday, there are 1,801 total cases and 52 deaths there. The pop singer also purchased meals for ER staff in Minnesota.