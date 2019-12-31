Listen Live

Lizzo Calls Out Internet Trolls!

"The Only Person Who Needs to do Better Is You!”

By Dirt/Divas

Dr. Boyce Watkins, an author, political analyst, economist and social commentator claimed, via Twitter, Lizzo’s popularity is part of ‘America’s obesity epidemic.’

Lizzo replied, “I’m popular because I write good songs and I’m talented and perform high energy hour and a half shows filled with love.  The only people who needs to do better is you.  Keep my name out ya mouth and look in the mirror before you come for me.  Here’s the attention you ordered.” 

 

Dr. Watkins responded back with this;

“I would never disagree with the fact that you are extremely talented.  But you are naïve if you think White people would be buying your records if you were also overweight, raunchy and fulfilling a racist stereotype.  Many #blackpeople are uncomfortable with your performance.” 

Now is appears the Dr. Watkins is being trolled by Lizzo fans, people responding with “leave #Lizzo alone.”

