Llama Antibodies Might Help Neutralize COVID-19

There was a paper released on Tuesday, that suggests that a fragment found in a llama’s antibodies known as nanobodies, appears to tightly bind to the proteins of the virus and “neutralize” its effect.

This isn’t a new finding, as researchers were already looking into llamas’ antibodies as potential treatments for SARS and MERS outbreaks.

Scientists often turn to llamas and members of the camel family for antibody research because they create antibodies that are roughly a quarter of the size of those found in humans and can be easily manipulated to fight infections.

These finds are promising, but researchers say that studies will take months to start up!

