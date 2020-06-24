Load Up On PIE For A GREAT Cause!
If you’re like me, you probably DON’T want to cook after you come home from work.
It SUCKS and just feels tedious. So why not have PIE do the cooking for you and help out an amazing local cause!
PIE Wood Fired Pizza joint has a special for tonight and tomorrow. Check it out below!
June 24/25 Pie is donating 15% of all takeout orders to Hospice Simcoe. Please come in today or tomorrow to show your support!
That’s right! You can help Hospice Simcoe just for grabbing some ZA’! So what are you waiting for!??