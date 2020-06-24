Listen Live

Load Up On PIE For A GREAT Cause!

By Community Line, Josh

If you’re like me, you probably DON’T want to cook after you come home from work.

It SUCKS and just feels tedious. So why not have PIE do the cooking for you and help out an amazing local cause!

PIE Wood Fired Pizza joint has a special for tonight and tomorrow. Check it out below!

That’s right! You can help Hospice Simcoe just for grabbing some ZA’! So what are you waiting for!??

