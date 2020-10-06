Local Artist Selling Beautiful Handmade Jackie Robinson Cards for Charity

During the week of October 4-10, more than 75 artists, makers, and small retailers from all over the world are participating in an online benefit sales event for the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum (NLBM) in Kansas City, MO as part of their celebration of the 100-year anniversary of the founding of the Negro League.

One of those artists is Jamie Thomas of Barrie who has created four Jackie Robinson cards on his personal cardstock for his “Platinum Master Collection”. These four cards are up for auction on eBay and 42% of the funds raised will go to the museum. (42 for Jackie Robinson, of course!) The cards are original artworks, not prints.

Mr. Thomas has created cards for other trading sets. In 2014, he was approached by Upper Deck to create art cards for one of their card sets. In 2015, the Topps trading card company asked him to create artwork for their Star Wars and Walking dead series of cards. Shortly after that their baseball division contacted him to do work for their sports division.

After working with them for 4 years, Mr. Thomas decided to create his own line of cards named Platinum Master Collection and that has been an ongoing project of which these Jackie Robinson cards are a part.

When asked about why he chose Robinson as his subject for these 4 cards, Jamie Robinson said

“I can’t speak about Jackie Robinson without getting shivers or being overcome with emotions. What he and others had to go through during those times is unimaginable and disgusting, and if I had to sum up what Jackie Robinson is to me as not only a Sports Fan, but a Father, Husband, Son, Man, or Human being I would have to say Hero.”

Selling these cards to help support the NLBM is not the first time Mr. Thomas has done work for charity. In conjunction with the Deacon Jones Foundation, who is licensed through the NFL, he created work to help support under privileged youth in the Las Vegas area.

The Negro Leagues Baseball Museum

Established in 1990, the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum is a privately funded, not-for-profit organization dedicated to preserving and celebrating the rich history of African American baseball and its profound impact on the social advancement of America. Amidst a backdrop of renewed calls for social justice and equal rights throughout 2020, the NLBM has led a nation-wide celebration of the 100-year anniversary of the founding of the Negro Leagues.