LOL Surprise Dolls Have Genitals!

In an attempt to get boys more involved in playing with dolls, in an industry trying to become more gender-neutral, toy manufacturer MGA Entertainment introduced male LOL surprise dolls.

The brand has just added a surprise element to say the least- to their surprise line of toys, by letting you identify the male LOL dolls by genitals…

The female LOL dolls have a hole in the area genitals would be. The boys have a little penis and testicles, which has angered some parents.

Many parents took to social media to ask the brand why their toys were anatomically correct. Some people were totally disgusted and expressing so on social.

A couple comments included:

From Facebook:

‘Very inappropriate for a toy that states ages 3+. We won’t be buying anything LOL again.’

From Twitter:

‘Why the f*** do the male LOL Surprise dolls have male genitals!?!? And detailed af too!?!?’

For what its worth, some parents are on board and had no issue with the dolls. MGA Entertainment is, however, isn’t budging in its position. The statement says in part:

‘For many years the toy industry has been moving towards dolls that are more “real” and anatomically correct. ‘We believe this trend is here to stay and we will continue to lead the charge in toys becoming more gender-inclusive.’

They added: ‘We think boys will be excited to have a doll that looks like them. Also, many of our girl fans have brothers of their own and will be excited their LOL Surprise dolls have a “real” brother, just like they do.’