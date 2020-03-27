London Brewery Has Launched a “Pub In A Box”

As we’re all locked out of our favourite drinking holes, one east London brewery is determined to bring the pub to you.

Signature Brewery in Walthamstow has created a ‘Pub in a Box’, packed full of everything you need to recreate your favourite boozer in your own living room (minus the barflies and drunk hockey fans).

What’s inside this magical box you ask?

There are a variety of signature beers, two stem beer glasses, beer coasters, a vinyl record and some bar snacks!

There’ll also be a Spotify playlist curated by music journalists and a music-themed pub quiz to really make the experience feel authentic.

Boxes start at £25 for eight cans, £45 for 16 cans and £60 for 24 cans.

