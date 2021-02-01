LOOK: Mariah Carey Copied Shawn Mendes’ Post
Hilarious Back & Forth
Shawn Mendes posted to Instagram a picture of himself shirtless, outside soaking up the sun with a caption referencing being grateful for “…old Mariah Carey songs”, and the songstress herself replied with a social media post of her own.
Mariah posted a picture very similar to Shawn’s mentioning in her caption “… old Shawn Mendes songs”.
