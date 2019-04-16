Lori Loughlin And Her Husband Plead Not Guilty!

Lori Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli, pleaded not guilty Monday to charges accusing them of paying $500,000 in bribes to get their daughters into the University of Southern California! The couple also filed a court document waiving their right to appear in court- meaning their lawyers can show up on their behalf.

The couple appeared in federal court in Boston two weeks ago, but they had not publicly indicated how they planned to plead until now. Each of the two charges are punishable by up to 20 years in prison.