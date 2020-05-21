Lori Loughlin And Husband Plead Guilty In College Admission Scandal

The couple have agreed to please guilty to U.S. charges they conspired to fraudulently secure their daughters admission to the University of Southern California.

Lori and husband Mossimo Giannulli have agreed to service two months and five months in prison under a plea deal.

They have also agreed to pay fines of $150,000 and $250,000, respectively. They are due in court today (Friday)

Loughlin and her husband are one of 53 people charged in the college admissions scandal where they used bribery and fraud to get their kids into school!

The celebrity couple paid upwards of $500,000 through a consultant, Rick Singer to have their two daughters named as fake University of Southern California rowing team recruits- neither kid rowed!