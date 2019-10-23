Lori Loughlin And Other Parents Will Face Additional Charges!

It is currently the largest US college admissions scam ever uncovered and its gonna be a “full jail house” most likely as 11 parents including Lori Loughlin are facing additional charges.

She and her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, were previously charged with committing mail and wire fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering. They now face a new charge of conspiring to commit federal program bribery.

Celebrities and top executives were among the 35 parents charged in relation to the scandal, including “Desperate Housewives” star Felicity Huffman, who last week began serving a 14-day prison term after pleading guilty.