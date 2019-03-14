Lori Loughlin Goes To Court Over College Admissions Scheme!

Lori Loughlin has been released on a $1 million dollar bond in the college admissions scheme! Lori appeared in court yesterday, one day after charges against her in a college admissions scheme came to light.

Unlike Felicity Huffman, Lori was allowed to keep her passport so she can travel to work projects in Vancouver! She is scheduled to appear in a federal court in Boston on March 29.

According to today.com,

Investigators claim Loughlin and her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, agreed to pay $500,000 in bribes to improve their two daughters’ chances of getting admitted into USC, by pretending the daughters were recruits to the school’s crew team.