Lori Loughlin Has Been Fired From Hallmark And Fuller House

The Hallmark Channel has fired Lori Loughlin just a day after her arrest in a college admission scam!

Hallmark issued a statement explaining in part;

We are saddened by the recent allegations surrounding the college admissions process,” Hallmark Cards Inc., parent company of the Crown Media Family Networks group that includes the Hallmark Channel, said in a statement.

“We are no longer working with Lori Loughlin” and have stopped development of all productions with the actress for Crown Media channels.”

Loughlin has been a staple for Hallmark for years, evening being named the “Christmas queen.” Lori has been a huge success for Hallmark with her holiday movies and other project! In February, the season six premiere of “When Calls the Heart” was watched by a series-best 2.5 million viewers, putting it behind only “The Walking Dead” in Sunday night cable dramas.

And if this isn’t bad enough, Sephora says it’s dropping its social-media relationship with Loughlin’s daughter, Olivia Jade Giannulli. Olivia has since dropped out of USC due to the scandal.

And just announced, “Fuller House” has also dropped Lori from their show…

Ironically, during Season 6 of Full House in 1993, an episode titled “Be True to Your Pre-School” found Uncle Jesse — played by John Stamos — desperate to impress the school’s administrators after a play date with another set of parents for their twins Nicky and Alex!