Lori Loughlin Is Out Of Jail!

Loughlin completed a two-month sentence for her part in the US college admissions scandal.

After spending the holidays behind bars and receiving a special meal on Christmas, the Full House actress was released on Monday from the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, Calif.

Loughlin began her sentence on October 30th after she admitted to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud.

Lori has paid $150,000 in fines and will now have to spend two years on supervised release and complete 100 hours of community service!