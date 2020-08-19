Lori Loughlin Most Likely To Spend Time In Jail

This Friday Lori Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli are expected to find out their sentences when they go back to court. Both are expected to serve time in jail for their roles in the college scandals.

Lori is looking at two months of imprisonment while Mossimo is facing five months in prison.

Actress Felicity Huffman served time earlier for her part in the scandal but only served 14 days in jail. It’s being speculated that the same thing will occur with Loughlin.