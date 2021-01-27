Lori Loughlin’s Husband Denied Bail

Mossimo Giannulli, will not be leaving prison early, despite his health fears.

His lawyers tried to argue for early release, citing coronavirus fears and that he’s been in isolation because of it. The law team tried to get him to finish the rest of his time at home under house arrest, but the judge overseeing the case shot down the request.

Giannulli is serving five months behind bars for his part in the 2019 college admissions scandal. Wife, Lori served her two months and got out of prison last month.