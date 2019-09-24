Lots Of Babies Expected To Be Born On Thursday!

Just call them a Christmas Cracker!

This Thursday, September 26th is the most popular day for babies to be born- thanks to boxing day sex.

A peak in late September birthdays shows more babies are conceived in the days around Christmas than any other time of year.

So why September 26th? Experts says that perhaps its because couples have a few days off of work to enjoy or it could be the booze consumed during the festive season…

It could also be a planning thing. A lot of parents plan for their kids to be born at the start of a school year, especially those in the teaching profession!

