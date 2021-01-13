Lots of Exciting Content Coming To Netflix!

On Tuesday, the streaming giant announced it would release 70 movies this year. And there is no shortage of star-power to boot!

Some of the titles include crime thriller “Red Notice” starring Ryan Reynolds, Gal Gadot, and Dwayne Johnson, one of six action movies, and zombie heist film “Army of the Dead” from director Zack Snyder. A dozen comedies include “Don’t Look Up” with an all-star cast of Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Timothée Chalamet, Tyler Perry, Meryl Streep, and others.

Disney, by contrast, currently plans to debut roughly two dozen movies this year in theatres and on its Disney+ streaming service, including four Marvel Studios films and two from Pixar.

The Netflix 2021 schedule includes 18 dramas, nine thrillers, eight animated films, and eight romances.