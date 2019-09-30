Listen Live

Louis CK Is Performing at Yuk Yuks This Week In Toronto!

Louis CK is hoping for a comeback in Toronto this week when he performs at Yuk Yuk’s comedy club!

By Dirt/Divas

Louis’s career fell a part after allegations he masturbated in front of a number of women.  If you are wanting to see him, he has some rules and they include phones away at all times.

The XXX-Adults Only shows will run from October 2-6th at the comedy club on Richmond St. W.  Tickets for the shows are $35, plus a convenience fee.

 

