Louis CK Is Performing at Yuk Yuks This Week In Toronto!
Louis CK is hoping for a comeback in Toronto this week when he performs at Yuk Yuk’s comedy club!
Louis’s career fell a part after allegations he masturbated in front of a number of women. If you are wanting to see him, he has some rules and they include phones away at all times.
The XXX-Adults Only shows will run from October 2-6th at the comedy club on Richmond St. W. Tickets for the shows are $35, plus a convenience fee.
Check out these other shows — OR ANY SHOW run by WOMEN, QUEER FOLX & BIPOC – and don’t attend a show celebrating a SEXUAL PREDATOR.
+Support venues who care about their artists@comedybar & @TheatreCentre pic.twitter.com/YIb9i7ocEE
— Susan Waycik (@susanwaycik) September 27, 2019