Lowe’s Is Offering Up Free Christmas Tree Delivery This Year

Lowe’s says it will deliver a fresh cut tree straight to your door to spread a little COVID holiday cheer!

Starting Friday, October 30, customers can place their orders here to take advantage of this new deal (the page is set to go live when the offer is available).

If you’re buying holiday stuff online anyway, why not get your tree delivered? It’s free with a purchase of over $45.

Along with the free tree delivery, Lowe’s will be launching its holiday merchandise earlier than ever this year to help prevent crowded, one-shopping.

Their “Season of Savings” event starts On October 22nd.