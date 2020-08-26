Listen Live

Lucky Charms Is Selling Just Their Magical Marshmallows Without The Cereal!

They’re magically delicious!

By Kool Eats

For the first time ever, General Mills will just sell its magical marshmallows.

 

Everyone loves those spongy, tiny clovers, horseshoes, hearts, unicorns, moons, balloons, and stars!  The limited-edition 6-ounce packets will feature all eight of the “charms” — and none of the cereal pieces — for $3.99.

 

In September the packets will be available in parts of the US- no word if the marshmallows will be available in Canada yet.

 

Fun Fact; Lucky Charms were created in 1964 and featuring Lucky the leprechaun as its mascot and has been a fan-favourite ever since!

