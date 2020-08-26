Lucky Charms Is Selling Just Their Magical Marshmallows Without The Cereal!
They’re magically delicious!
For the first time ever, General Mills will just sell its magical marshmallows.
Everyone loves those spongy, tiny clovers, horseshoes, hearts, unicorns, moons, balloons, and stars! The limited-edition 6-ounce packets will feature all eight of the “charms” — and none of the cereal pieces — for $3.99.
In September the packets will be available in parts of the US- no word if the marshmallows will be available in Canada yet.
For a limited time you can say #JustMagicalMarshmallows are mine. The magic will peak in the coming weeks!💫 pic.twitter.com/MX9SvwM6s4
— Lucky Charms (@LuckyCharms) August 24, 2020
Fun Fact; Lucky Charms were created in 1964 and featuring Lucky the leprechaun as its mascot and has been a fan-favourite ever since!