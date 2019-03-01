Luke Perry In The Hospital

Luke Perry of Now Riverdale and than Beverly Hills 90210 is in hospital under observation according to his rep.

TMZ first reported that Luke Perry had suffered a massive stroke. Paramedics were called to his home on Wednesday morning to find Perry suffering from a stroke. Ironically, the medical emergency happened the same day the 90210 reboot was announced by Fox. Luke Perry is 52 and is said to no be attached to the new project of Beverly Hills 90210!

He’s best known for his role as Dylan on 90210 from 1990 to 2000 but as steady work since, most recently as Archie’s father on ‘Riverdale.