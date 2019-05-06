Luke Perry was laid to rest in a mushroom suit, according to his daughter, Sophie Perry. Sophia shared a story about the eco friendly burial suit and how it was a wish of Luke Perry’s. Sophia encourages people to look into the earth friendly burial.

The company Coeio says its Infinity Burial Suit is a completely biodegradable burial garment. According to its website, the suit has a built-in “biomix,” made up of mushrooms and other microorganisms that help decompose the body, “neutralize toxins” and transfer nutrients to plant life.

Luke Perry died on March 4th, days after suffering a massive stroke at the age of 52!