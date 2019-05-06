Luke Perry Was Laid To Rest In A Mushroom Suit
Luke Perry was an environmentalist
Luke Perry was laid to rest in a mushroom suit, according to his daughter, Sophie Perry. Sophia shared a story about the eco friendly burial suit and how it was a wish of Luke Perry’s. Sophia encourages people to look into the earth friendly burial.
View this post on Instagram
💋In December I went to San Francisco with two of my best friends. One of them, had never never been to California, so we went to show him the Redwoods. I took this picture while we were there, because i thought, “damn, those mushrooms are beautiful.” Now, mushrooms hold an entirely new meaning for me. Any explanation i give will not do justice to the genius that is the mushroom burial suit, but it is essentially an eco friendly burial option via mushrooms. All i can say is that you should all look into them at coeio.com or just by googling “mushroom burial suit” . My dad discovered it, and was more excited by this than I have ever seen him. He was buried in this suit, one of his final wishes. They are truly a beautiful thing for this beautiful planet, and I want to share it with all of you.
The company Coeio says its Infinity Burial Suit is a completely biodegradable burial garment. According to its website, the suit has a built-in “biomix,” made up of mushrooms and other microorganisms that help decompose the body, “neutralize toxins” and transfer nutrients to plant life.
Luke Perry died on March 4th, days after suffering a massive stroke at the age of 52!