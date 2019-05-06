Listen Live

Luke Perry Was Laid To Rest In A Mushroom Suit

Luke Perry was an environmentalist

By Dirt/Divas

Luke Perry was laid to rest in a mushroom suit, according to his daughter, Sophie Perry. Sophia shared a story about the eco friendly burial suit and how it was a wish of Luke Perry’s. Sophia encourages people to look into the earth friendly burial. 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

💋In December I went to San Francisco with two of my best friends. One of them, had never never been to California, so we went to show him the Redwoods. I took this picture while we were there, because i thought, “damn, those mushrooms are beautiful.” Now, mushrooms hold an entirely new meaning for me. Any explanation i give will not do justice to the genius that is the mushroom burial suit, but it is essentially an eco friendly burial option via mushrooms. All i can say is that you should all look into them at coeio.com or just by googling “mushroom burial suit” . My dad discovered it, and was more excited by this than I have ever seen him. He was buried in this suit, one of his final wishes. They are truly a beautiful thing for this beautiful planet, and I want to share it with all of you.

A post shared by Sophie Perry (@lemonperry) on

The company Coeio says its Infinity Burial Suit is a completely biodegradable burial garment. According to its website, the suit has a built-in “biomix,” made up of mushrooms and other microorganisms that help decompose the body, “neutralize toxins” and transfer nutrients to plant life.

Luke Perry died on March 4th, days after suffering a massive stroke at the age of 52!

Related posts

Madonna Receives The Advocate For Change Award At The GLAAD Media Awards

Alex Trebek Wins Outstanding Game Show Host At The Daytime Emmy Awards

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are expecting Baby number 3!