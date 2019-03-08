Luke Perry’s Death Is A Wake Up Call For Gen X’ers!

After learning the news of a beloved actor’s death earlier this week, children of the 90’s were probably the most affected by this….Generation X still clings to the notion that we’re young and when you’re young, you believe you’ll live forever.

If you grew up in the 90’s, you grew up with Beverly Hills 90210, totally crushing on Luke Perry’s character, Dylan and wanting to be Kelly Taylor! But this sudden death has opened up our eyes to the fact that we are NOT invisible and sadly, not as young as we used to be…

For those in their late 30’s and into their 40’s now, we are now facing the harsh truth – Luke Perry died from a massive stroke- a condition that sounds so grown up and now very real to the Gen X’ers.

Because Luke Perry died from a medical condition that can happen to anyone of us, its a wake up call for 90’s kids- that we are no longer safe from these grown up health issues! Gen x’ers are still under the impression that we will be young forever!

The sad reality is that Gen X’ers are closer to 50 than 30 now, and closer to 60 than 20… (Thanks Today.com for this reality) With now just the memory of our youth- its time to grow up and take care of ourselves! Luke Perry’s death has resonated so strongly because, we now realize, it very easily could’ve happened to us. Rest in Peace our dear Luke Perry!