Mac & Cheese For Breakfast Anyone?

Kraft says that Macaroni and Cheese for breakfast are perfectly acceptable.

Kraft just announced the release of a limited-edition Mac & Cheese “Breakfast Box.” It’s not an actual cereal, just to be clear. Kraft just wants you to consider Mac & Cheese for breakfast.

The brand said in a statement provided to Allrecipes.com that, “These past few months have been difficult, and even more so for parents with picky eaters who have to find food their kids will eat for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Luckily everyone, including picky eaters, love Kraft Mac & Cheese.” Adding, “In fact, 56% of parents have served their kids Mac & Cheese for breakfast more often during COVID-19 times than ever before.”

The new “Breakfast Boxes” won’t be available in stores until 2021, however, Kraft is giving away a limited supply of the boxes Aug. 4 through Aug. 7 on their Mac & Cheese for Breakfast web site. You can also tweet along with @kraftmacncheese, using #KMCforBreakfast and #Sweepstakes on Twitter, and a reply will be automatically sent with a direct link to see if you are a winner.

Kraft will also provide a placemat for kids to colour on while parents cook up the Mac & cheese.

Also, as part of their mac-and-cheese-for-breakfast campaign, Kraft is donating 10 boxes to global hunger relief organization Feed the Children for every #KMCforBreakfast on Twitter, up to one million boxes.