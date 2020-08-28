Macaulay Culkin Celebrates Turning 40 By Trolling His Fans!

Macaulay Culkin turned the big 4-0 on Wednesday, and if that doesn’t already make you feel old, Culkin decided to mess with us a bit!

He took to Twitter saying, “Hey guys, wanna feel old? I’m 40. You’re welcome.”

Culkin followed up his tweet by adding, “Since I’m 40 I think it’s about time to start my midlife crisis.” “I’m thinking of picking up surfing. Do you all have any suggestions?” he added.

If Macaulay turning 40 is hard to believe, chew on this: Home Alone came out 30 years ago!