Macaulay Culkin Reacts To Disney’s Home Alone Reboot!

So Now that Disney has announced a reboot to Home Alone and other 90’s titles, how are some of the stars reacting?

Macaulay Culkin had a pretty funny response to the news of the reboot by posting a pic of himself vegging out on the couch with a bowl of food in one hand, a laptop on his lab and his gut sticking out!

Alongside the image, Macaulay wrote: “This is what an updated Home Alone would actually look like.”

This is what an updated Home Alone would actually look like. pic.twitter.com/sGj86933LA — Macaulay Culkin (@IncredibleCulk) August 7, 2019

He then joked in a later tweet: “Hey @Disney, call me!” It may be fun to see Macaulay play the dad in the reboot…