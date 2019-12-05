MACLAREN ART CENTRE – WINTER SEASON OF EXHIBITIONS

7pm-9pm

This season of exhibitions presents an exciting roster of artists shedding light on the landscape, great literature and narratives of place.

Projects include Bewabon Shilling: Between the Forest and the Sky, a major solo show of recent paintings by Rama Mnjikaning First Nation artist Bewabon Shilling; This Tremendous Arc featuring illustrations of canonical literature by visual artist, actor, novelist, poet, screenwriter and playwright, Bertram Brooker (1888-1955); Northern Convergences: Felix Kalmenson, Tanya Lukin Linklater, Jeneen Frei Njootli, Charles Stankievech, which brings together four contemporary artists who reread these holdings as a colonial archive, illuminating resonances between Russian and Canadian colonialism from 1733 to the present; a screening of three films by Isuma, (In)tangible Archives, which investigate archives as both physical and oral repositories; and Sovfoto 20/20, which examines the aesthetics of innovation as a means of demonstrating how artist and designers can be architects of the future.

Our Winter Exhibitions are made possible with the generous support of Barriston Law.

For more information: https://bit.ly/2Opes3X

Image credits: Bewabon Shilling, Beyond the Border, 2019, oil on canvas, 112 x 112 cm. Photo courtesy of the artist (left) and Tanya Lukin Linklater, In Memoriam, 2012, video still. Courtesy of the artist (right)