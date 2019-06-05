Madonna Lost Her Court Battle To Keep Personal Items Off The Auction Block

Madonna has been trying to keep some of her personal items off the auction block that include a pair of satin panties, a brush containing her hair and a break up letter from ex-boyfriend Tupac!

Darlene Lutz, a former friend of Madonnas has had them in her possession and sold them off to GottaHaveRockAndRoll.com to be auctioned off!

Lutz was a friend of Madonna’s and worked for her between 1981 and 2003. Madonna only learned that Lutz had these items when they were announced as auction items…