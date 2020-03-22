Madonna Performs A New Version Of Vogue From Her Bathroom!

The Material girl also appears to be looking for ways to entertain herself and others-from her bathroom. Madonna sang a silly (and a little painful) version of her classic Vogue, perhaps hoping to lift the spirits of others.

She sang;

“Come on, go, let’s go eat some fried fish… come on, vogue, I mean go… cause there’s no more pasta, oh no, we’re gonna eat some fried fish, yeah!”

Madonna captioned the footage: “Living in Special Times… thank GOD for imagination and fried fish! #quarantine #covid_19 #staysafe #becreative.”

Madonna is part of a long list of celebrities that have taken to social media to entertain fans.