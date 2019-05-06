Madonna Receives The Advocate For Change Award At The GLAAD Media Awards

Madonna, accepted the Advocate for Change Award at the 2019 GLAAD Media Awards…Madonna has been a pioneer for gay rights for over 30 years…Madonna took the stage to accept her award with a speech that was both funny and emotional- saying in part:

“Why have I always fought for change? That’s a hard question to answer. It’s like trying to explain the importance of reading or the need to love. Growing up I always felt like an outsider, like I didn’t fit in. It wasn’t because I didn’t shave under my armpits, I just didn’t fit in, OK.”