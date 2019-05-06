Madonna Receives The Advocate For Change Award At The GLAAD Media Awards
Advocating for 30 years!
Madonna, accepted the Advocate for Change Award at the 2019 GLAAD Media Awards…Madonna has been a pioneer for gay rights for over 30 years…Madonna took the stage to accept her award with a speech that was both funny and emotional- saying in part:
“Why have I always fought for change? That’s a hard question to answer. It’s like trying to explain the importance of reading or the need to love. Growing up I always felt like an outsider, like I didn’t fit in. It wasn’t because I didn’t shave under my armpits, I just didn’t fit in, OK.”