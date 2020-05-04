Madonna Tests Positive For COVID-19 Antibodies

Madonna took to social late last week to let the world know that she tested positive for COVID-19 antibodies and that she is ready to “breathe the COVID-19 air.”

On instagram, Madge told fans;

“Took a test the other day and I found out that I have the antibodies,” she says, “so tomorrow I’m just going to go for a long drive in a car, and I’m gonna roll down the window and I’m gonna breathe in — I’m gonna breathe in the COVID-19 air.”

The Central for Disease Control has said it’s unknown if the antibodies provide immunity and recommends people still practice social distancing measures.

Madonna has been posting a series of COVID-19 messages on instagram and they are odd to say the least…