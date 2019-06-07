Madonna Will Perform At World Pride In New York City Next Month!

The singer said that she’ll perform at Pride Island, the festival’s live music event, on June 30.

The event falls on the last weekend in June and marks the , a major milestone in the gay-rights movement.. The entire month is LGBTQ Pride Month in New York City.

Madonna’s advocacy for LGBTQ people goes back decades. She recently teased a new song, “I Rise,” ahead of her upcoming album, “Madame X,” which will be released June 14. The entertainer last toured on her “Rebel Heart” tour back in 2016.