Madonna Will Write And Direct Her Upcoming Biopic!

The Material Girl took to social earlier this week to announce that there is a new film coming about her life.

“I want to convey the incredible journey that life has taken me on as an artist, a musician, a dancer – a human being, trying to make her way in this world,” Madonna said in a statement. “The focus of this film will always be music. Music has kept me going and art has kept me alive. There are so many untold and inspiring stories and who better to tell it than me. It’s essential to share the roller coaster ride of my life with my voice and vision.”

No release date has been given yet!