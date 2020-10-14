Listen Live

Madonna’s New Madame X Perfume Is Available Now

Get it while you can!

By Dirt/Divas

It will cost you a small fortune to smell like the material girl, $250.

 

Her new fragrance, Madame X Eau de Parfum, available for purchase in her online merch store — at a hefty price.

 

The fragrance costs $250 for 3.4 fl. oz and features notes of cinnamon, raspberry, orange blossom, rose, patchouli, musk, incense, and amber.

There are only 400 bottles available, so act quickly.

 

The limited-edition (400 copies only – No extra run) “Madame X – Eau de Parfum” is now available from Madonna’s official store.

 

