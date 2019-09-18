MAGIC EXISTS… In The Form Of Sheep!

The world is a crazy place man.

Adding onto this insanity that we live in, ARE GRAVITY DEFYING SHEEP!

This video of Blue Sheep, native to the Valley of the Cats in China BLEW up on Twitter over the weekend.

All I can say is uh… *AHEM*.

“Spider sheep, spider sheep, baaing over the place”

The lyrics need some work.

Take a look!

Nice break on the TL: blue sheep doing the impossible, per usual, in the Valley of the Cats, China. pic.twitter.com/rtqOmf31xz — Imogene Cancellare (@biologistimo) September 11, 2019

Although many people have pointed out that the videos is incorrectly slanted, they are STILL climbing these cliffs and are known to do that!

What do you think? Amazing or video flubbupery?

