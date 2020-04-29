Magic Mike Is Ready For Love!

He is officially over Jessie J (again), and sources say that Channing is totally ready to love again.

According to sources, Tatum has rejoined a dating site called Raya, this is an exclusive Hollywood dating app where celebrities alike go to find love- or a hook up!

Channing wants to date someone and is looking for love… He doesn’t care how he meets the person- it could be from an app, a match up from a friend or perhaps just walking down the street.

FYI- Magic Mike just turned 40 on April 26th, so perhaps its time to put the g-string away and put on a more sensible pair of underpants.