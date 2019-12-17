Makers of Dawn Say We’re Washing Dishes Wrong

Do fill your sink with water and add dish soap before washing a big load of dishes? P&G, the makers of Dawn dish soap say that’s the way you’re supposed to do it BUT, most people are not washing this way.

Most people are washing a couple dishes at a time: putting soap on each dish then washing with their sponge or dish cloth. WHY is this wrong? Dish soap is made to be mixed with a lot of water, apparently. The water activates the soap, they say.

Since most people are not washing in sinks full of water, P&G has spent 5 years researching a new formula that doesn’t need water.

This new Dawn Powerwash Dish Spray dish soap is to be sprayed on dishes so people can continue washing a few at a time. The new soap also apparently breaks down stuck on food without needing to soak or scrub so I guess that’s handy.

I mean… spray dish soap sounds fun but, really? A dab of soap and a bit of water on one dish lets me wash 3 or 4 items with no issues. The soap seems ‘activated’ and works just fine!

Here’s what I think is going on: more and more people have dishwashers and so dish soap sales have stalled. P&G wants to bump sales so they’ve come up with this fun new product and need a reason to tell us why we need it.

This soap will be available starting in January.

Will you buy it?

