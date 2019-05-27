Man Comes Home To Find Someone Had Broken In And Cleaned Up!

Nate Roman, a man from Marlborough, Massachusetts came home with his son last week to find that someone had broken into his house. Or so he thought!

But when he got inside, he realized they didn’t steal ANYTHING. Instead, they CLEANED the place. Every room was cleaned and organized and the house smelled like cleaning products. The burglars had even done some origami, and turned the end of his toilet paper into a rose shape.

Nate’s best theory is that it was a cleaning crew who had the wrong address, and he left his back door open, so they just walked in and cleaned.

He says he’s never going to forget to lock his doors again because, “Nothing was damaged, nothing was taken, [but] just arranged in a really creepy way.”

And in case you are now curious as to how to make TP origami -here’s a little lesson from YouTube!