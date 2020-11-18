Man Fails Job Interview After Trick Test

Hiring managers often have to make difficult decisions when they choose who is the best fit for a position they are interviewing for. Sometimes, to test the common characteristics of an applicant, the job interview could start before the job-seeker has any idea.

On Reddit’s Life Pro Tips forum, a woman shared the mistakes a job-seeking man had made so others can learn from them.

In her post, she wrote:

“Today, a candidate blew his interview in the first 5 minutes after he entered the building. He was dismissive to the receptionist. She greeted him and he barely made eye contact. She tried to engage him in conversation. Again, no eye contact, no interest in speaking with her. What the candidate did not realize was that the ‘receptionist’ was actually the hiring manager. She called him back to the conference room and explained how every single person on our team is valuable and worthy of respect. Due to his interaction with the ‘receptionist,’ the hiring manager did not feel he was a good fit. Thank you for your time but the interview is over. Be nice to everyone in the building.”

Just remember, your next interview might start the moment you walk through the door.