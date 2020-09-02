Listen Live

Man Flying a Jet Pack Spotted by Pilots Nearly 1KM in the Air!

Two different pilots in two different planes reported seeing this!

By Host Blogs, Lisa Morgan

Ummm… is Iron Man real?

An American Airlines crew and a JetBlue crew flying at around 3000ft / 914m near Los Angeles both spotted a man flying on a jet pack. He was pretty close to one of the planes. The American Airlines flight called air traffic control and reported “We just passed a guy on a jetpack. Off the left side maybe 300 — 30 yards or so. About our altitude.”

The FBI is investigating.

The image above is of someone demonstrating the Martin Jetpack. We don’t know what the jetpack-using man in question looked like or what kind of jetpack he was using.

Read more from CNN.

 

Image: MartinJetPack “First Public Flight of the Martin Jetpack”. / CC BY 2.0

